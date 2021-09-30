Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 58,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 232,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,960 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $1,152,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 296.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 70,165 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6,720.3% in the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,407,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

NYSE XHR opened at $18.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $21.40.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $152.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.53 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 927.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.