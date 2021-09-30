Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 91.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 55.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 15.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HUBB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $184.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.05 and a 200 day moving average of $191.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $133.51 and a 12-month high of $209.65.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

