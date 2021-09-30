Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Gap Down to $44.43

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.43, but opened at $42.26. Camtek shares last traded at $42.31, with a volume of 1,111 shares trading hands.

CAMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 1.61.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.05 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 20.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAMT. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Camtek during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Camtek by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camtek during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

