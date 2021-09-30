Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Gap Down to $44.43

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.43, but opened at $42.26. Camtek shares last traded at $42.31, with a volume of 1,111 shares trading hands.
CAMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 1.61.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAMT. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Camtek during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Camtek by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camtek during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.
Camtek Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAMT)
Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.
