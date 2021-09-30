Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Stake Boosted by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 416.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,678,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,773,743 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.70% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $360,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CP shares. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Argus lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.45.

CP opened at $66.03 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $58.79 and a 1-year high of $83.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.68 and a 200-day moving average of $74.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1512 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 22.73%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

