Canfor (TSE:CFP) Price Target Lowered to C$47.00 at Raymond James

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Canfor in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Canfor in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canfor from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Canfor in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$40.83.

Get Canfor alerts:

Shares of CFP opened at C$28.64 on Wednesday. Canfor has a twelve month low of C$14.64 and a twelve month high of C$35.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$6.26 by C($0.50). The firm had revenue of C$2.50 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Canfor will post 4.1700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canfor

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.