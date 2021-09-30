Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Nicox S.A.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NICXF)

Nicox S.A. (OTCMKTS:NICXF) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Nicox in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.85) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Nicox’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.68) EPS.

NICXF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nicox in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nicox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

NICXF stock opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.96. The firm has a market cap of $142.25 million, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 0.79. Nicox has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $6.46.

About Nicox

Nicox SA is an ophthalmology company. The firm engages in developing solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. Its products include Zerviate and Vyzulta. The company was founded by Piero Del Soldato, Michele Garufi and Elizabeth Marie Robinson on February 15, 1996 and is headquartered in Sophia-Antipolis, France.

