Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires 1,136 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EVTC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 12.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,460,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,795,000 after acquiring an additional 378,979 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 31.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,421,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,892,000 after purchasing an additional 338,229 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,419,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,594,000 after purchasing an additional 334,106 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 9.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,824,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,275,000 after acquiring an additional 240,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 82.6% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 369,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,748,000 after acquiring an additional 167,126 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $658,491.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVERTEC stock opened at $47.27 on Thursday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.79 and a 52-week high of $47.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.60 and a 200-day moving average of $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $149.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.58 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 51.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

