Capital Fund Management S.A. Buys Shares of 35,077 Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 789.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $41.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.41 and its 200-day moving average is $46.57. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $40.56 and a 1 year high of $52.51.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HRL shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet lowered Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.80.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

