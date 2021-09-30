Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Capital Fund Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,870 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 786.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $757,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RS. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.63.

Shares of RS stock opened at $144.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.04. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $101.39 and a 12 month high of $181.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.81.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.67%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

