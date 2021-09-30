Capital Fund Management S.A. Invests $2.43 Million in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Royal Gold by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Royal Gold by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Royal Gold by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $96.87 on Thursday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.50 and a 12 month high of $129.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a net margin of 49.12% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $168.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.85 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.43%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RGLD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James set a $146.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.21 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.15.

In related news, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $103,686.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,990.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total value of $111,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,187.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.