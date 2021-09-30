Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,305 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GenTrust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,524,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 29.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 228,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,377,000 after buying an additional 52,013 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 139,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,784,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,045,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $166.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.43 and a 200-day moving average of $154.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $177.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.21) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.45%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 305,524 shares of company stock valued at $49,663,550. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COF. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $175.80 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.27.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

