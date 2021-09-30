Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Acquired by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,518,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,355 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 7.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,646,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,010,000 after acquiring an additional 640,591 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth $36,669,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 228.0% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 819,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,783,000 after purchasing an additional 569,696 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 55.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,119,000 after acquiring an additional 530,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAH traded down $1.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.86. 107,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,297,998. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.92 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.68.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The company had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.19%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

