CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Shares Up 2.9%

Shares of CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) shot up 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70. 6,345 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 264,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.43.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMAX. Cowen began coverage on CareMax in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded CareMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.96, a current ratio of 7.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.09.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.22). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CareMax, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMAX. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CareMax during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareMax in the second quarter worth about $349,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareMax in the second quarter worth about $351,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareMax in the second quarter worth about $502,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of CareMax in the second quarter worth about $741,000.

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

