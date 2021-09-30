CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CarMax stock opened at $146.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.68. CarMax has a 52 week low of $84.70 and a 52 week high of $147.73.

In other news, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $8,809,020.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,381.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 26,097 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.11, for a total transaction of $3,421,577.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 173,610 shares of company stock worth $23,556,971. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KMX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

