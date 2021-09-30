Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CRRFY. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Carrefour in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Carrefour in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Shares of CRRFY opened at $3.72 on Monday. Carrefour has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $4.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Carrefour Company Profile

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

