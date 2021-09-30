Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Stake Trimmed by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Catalent by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,731,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,318,000 after acquiring an additional 206,788 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 688.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 123,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,994,000 after acquiring an additional 107,743 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Catalent by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Catalent by 519.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 38,328 shares in the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Catalent alerts:

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $134.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.96. The company has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.88 and a 12 month high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.55.

In other Catalent news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $62,742.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 44,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total value of $5,830,597.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,439 shares of company stock worth $9,277,076. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.