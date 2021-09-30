Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) rose 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.68 and last traded at $5.41. Approximately 68,564 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,290,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.

CPRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.95.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average is $5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.23 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.34.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 58.80% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The firm had revenue of $36.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.25 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, COO Steve Miller sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $444,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 821,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,785.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 54,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $298,968.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 326,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,885. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

