Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) rose 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.68 and last traded at $5.41. Approximately 68,564 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,290,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.
CPRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.95.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average is $5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.23 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.34.
In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, COO Steve Miller sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $444,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 821,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,785.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 54,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $298,968.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 326,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,885. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX)
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.
