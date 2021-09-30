Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,149 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cellectis were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cellectis by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 13,487 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Cellectis by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,763 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cellectis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in Cellectis in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Cellectis by 412.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 18,688 shares in the last quarter. 35.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cellectis in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Shares of CLLS opened at $12.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.37. Cellectis S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $34.71.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 181.89% and a negative return on equity of 39.99%. Analysts predict that Cellectis S.A. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

