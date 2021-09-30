Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 71.21% from the company’s current price.

CVE has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.61.

CVE opened at C$12.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.93, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of C$4.15 and a 12 month high of C$13.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.05.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.24). The business had revenue of C$10.58 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 1.5099998 earnings per share for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

