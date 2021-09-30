Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $722.03 Million

Equities analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) will announce $722.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $702.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $737.40 million. Central Garden & Pet reported sales of $675.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year sales of $3.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.27 million.

CENT traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 935 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,095. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $36.53 and a 52 week high of $62.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.12 and its 200-day moving average is $52.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.59.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $190,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,114,605.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Ranelli sold 2,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $103,946.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,599 shares of company stock worth $327,698. 10.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CENT. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 147.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,947,000 after purchasing an additional 280,923 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 47.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 514,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,234,000 after purchasing an additional 165,530 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,254,000 after purchasing an additional 59,983 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,333,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,571,000 after buying an additional 47,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 48.3% in the second quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 143,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after buying an additional 46,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

