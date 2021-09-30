Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 14,352 shares.The stock last traded at $115.11 and had previously closed at $114.99.

The company has a market capitalization of $642.05 million, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 26.98%. The business had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

In other Century Bancorp news, major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $114.24 per share, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 531 shares of company stock valued at $60,674 over the last 90 days. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Century Bancorp by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Century Bancorp by 1,182.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 25,668 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Century Bancorp by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after buying an additional 9,199 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Century Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,140,000. 33.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA)

Century Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to commercial enterprises, state and local governments and agencies, non-profit organizations, and individuals through its subsidiary Century Bank & Trust Co. It offers commercial loans, real estate and construction loans, and consumer loans; and accepts savings, time, and demand deposits.

