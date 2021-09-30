Champlain Investment Partners LLC Boosts Position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 334.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 722,230 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 555,830 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 2.21% of Gibraltar Industries worth $55,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.3% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 13,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 23.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 1.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 6.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROCK traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.88. The company had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,169. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.51. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 1.06. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.97 and a 1 year high of $103.02.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $348.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.35 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

