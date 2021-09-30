Champlain Investment Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 968,240 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 77,915 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 1.80% of Community Bank System worth $73,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Community Bank System by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Community Bank System by 0.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 61,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Community Bank System by 0.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Community Bank System by 131.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

CBU stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.45. 51 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,654. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.70. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $82.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.56.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $151.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.08 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

