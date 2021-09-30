Champlain Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 804,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349,298 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $38,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 517,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,003,000 after acquiring an additional 36,548 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 23.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 503,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,082,000 after purchasing an additional 95,851 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,029,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,516,000 after buying an additional 194,297 shares during the period. 66.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CENTA traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,997. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $55.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.40.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.27 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

