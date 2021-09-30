Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $101.97 Million Position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 0.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,361,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 0.08% of TriMas worth $101,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in TriMas in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in TriMas by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in TriMas by 22.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in TriMas in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 28.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRS stock traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $31.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.23 and its 200-day moving average is $31.27. TriMas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $36.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -25.97 and a beta of 0.76.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $218.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.83 million. TriMas had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that TriMas Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

TriMas Profile

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

