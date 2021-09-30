Champlain Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 212,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,708,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after buying an additional 12,286 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,319,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHAK. Cowen reduced their target price on Shake Shack from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.56.

In related news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total transaction of $105,327.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SHAK traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.29. 10,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.01 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.10. Shake Shack Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.49 and a twelve month high of $138.38.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $187.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.62 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. Equities research analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

