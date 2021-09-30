Champlain Investment Partners LLC Sells 10,700 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,750,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 8.85% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $91,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TCMD. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 228.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,698,000 after acquiring an additional 289,734 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 130,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 4.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 86,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 20.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 81,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 13,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 1,063 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $45,825.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,174.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.40. The company had a trading volume of 309 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,365. The company has a market capitalization of $878.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.75, a P/E/G ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.60. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.10 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.78.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $51.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.77 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

