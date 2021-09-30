ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Up 3.5%

Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) rose 3.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.30 and last traded at $21.19. Approximately 351,706 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 6,301,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.47.

A number of research analysts have commented on CHPT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. DA Davidson began coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price target on ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on ChargePoint from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ChargePoint presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.73.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.01.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $56.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($6.97) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 10,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $219,655.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Sidle sold 2,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $62,063.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,521 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,156,635 shares of company stock valued at $262,119,909 over the last ninety days. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. RHO Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $669,000,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,114,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,331,000 after buying an additional 359,668 shares in the last quarter. SPT Invest Management Sarl purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at $312,443,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 804.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,828,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,708,000 after buying an additional 7,852,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at $171,053,000. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

