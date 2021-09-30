Charles R. Raup Sells 4,523 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) insider Charles R. Raup sold 4,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total value of $785,871.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of The Hershey stock opened at $171.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $135.83 and a 12 month high of $182.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Get The Hershey alerts:

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. Analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. This is a positive change from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.23%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HSY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on The Hershey in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.