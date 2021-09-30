Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Bought by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 47.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Chegg were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 3.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,600,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,545,863,000 after purchasing an additional 670,026 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 8.4% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,098,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,724,000 after purchasing an additional 626,312 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 31.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,719,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,848 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 147.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,594,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,901 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 2.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,482,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,638,000 after purchasing an additional 59,530 shares during the period. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chegg alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chegg presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.83.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $67.96 on Thursday. Chegg, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.80 and a twelve month high of $115.21. The company has a current ratio of 18.64, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.03 and a 200-day moving average of $82.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.85.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.