Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Short Interest Down 81.8% in September

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 81.8% from the August 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 194,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Chemesis International stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.12. The stock had a trading volume of 116,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,189. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.41. Chemesis International has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.90.

Chemesis International Company Profile

Chemesis International, Inc engages in the production and manufacture of medical and recreational cannabis. Its activities include cultivation, extraction, distribution, and retail services. It focuses its operation in California and Puerto Rico. The company was founded on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

