Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chemomab Ltd. is a clinical-stage biotech company. It focuses on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for fibrosis-related diseases with high unmet need. The company’s product pipeline includes CM-101. Chemomab Ltd., formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd., is based in TEL-AVIV, Israel. “

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMMB traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,161. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $168.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.43. The firm has a market cap of $126.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.82.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chemomab Therapeutics will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,526,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Chemomab Therapeutics by 389.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 32,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

