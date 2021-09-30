Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a utility company engaged in natural gas distribution and transmission, propane distribution and marketing, advanced information services and other related businesses.Chesapeake’s three natural gas distribution divisions serve residential, commercial and industrial customers in southern Delaware, Maryland’s Eastern Shore and Florida. The Company’s natural gas transmission subsidiary operates an interstate pipeline system that transports gas from various points in Pennsylvania to Delaware and Maryland distribution divisions. “

Separately, Maxim Group upped their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE:CPK opened at $122.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.45. Chesapeake Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $82.43 and a fifty-two week high of $133.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $111.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.30 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 14.77%. Research analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 1,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $183,876.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total value of $103,574.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,468 shares of company stock worth $325,891 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 74.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 448,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,993,000 after purchasing an additional 191,319 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,770,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,628,000 after purchasing an additional 124,247 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 569,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,849,000 after purchasing an additional 20,969 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 31.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after buying an additional 20,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 7.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 295,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,544,000 after buying an additional 20,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

