Churchill Downs Incorporated to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Churchill Downs in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will earn $1.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.35. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Churchill Downs’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.32 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $5.22 EPS.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.15 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 67.11%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.33.

CHDN opened at $238.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $206.84 and its 200 day moving average is $207.06. Churchill Downs has a 12-month low of $147.06 and a 12-month high of $258.32.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,261,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 290.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 12,173 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth $200,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 4.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. 71.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

