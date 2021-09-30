CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in CI Financial were worth $5,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIXX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CI Financial by 851.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in CI Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in CI Financial by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in CI Financial by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in CI Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 40.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CIXX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC raised shares of CI Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of CI Financial in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

CIXX opened at $20.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion and a PE ratio of 11.09. CI Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $21.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.84.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.30 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CI Financial Corp will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.143 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. CI Financial’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

