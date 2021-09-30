CIBC World Markets Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,875 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $3,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INDA. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. AGF Investments America Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000.

Shares of BATS INDA opened at $48.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.52. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21.

