CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $3.48 Million Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROK. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 77.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total value of $778,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,496.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total value of $932,872.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,494,604 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.18.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $297.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.51 and a twelve month high of $327.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $312.11 and its 200-day moving average is $286.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

