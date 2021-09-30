CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $3.98 Million Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,611 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $3,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Honda Motor by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 66,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 21,684 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Honda Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $319,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 8,819 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 27,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,131,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,404,000 after acquiring an additional 119,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HMC opened at $31.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.20. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $23.23 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $54.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.44. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $32.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $97.92 EPS. Honda Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

