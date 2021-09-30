CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $4.33 Million Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $4,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 97,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 35,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth $3,880,000. HFR Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth $8,750,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MKC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $83.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $82.03 and a 12 month high of $101.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.64.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

