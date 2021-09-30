CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 12,181 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 504.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,181 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.12% of Medifast worth $4,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 26.5% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 1,175.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Medifast news, Director Constance J. Hallquist sold 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total value of $154,518.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin G. Byrnes sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.99, for a total value of $149,399.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,106.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MED opened at $198.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.58. Medifast, Inc. has a one year low of $139.59 and a one year high of $336.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.39.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.66. Medifast had a return on equity of 90.26% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$395.00 price target on shares of Medifast in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

