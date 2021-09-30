CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 13,486 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,780 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,486 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $4,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in UBS Group by 125.3% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in UBS Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in UBS Group by 507.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in UBS Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Shares of UBS opened at $16.14 on Thursday. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $11.07 and a 52-week high of $17.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.52 and its 200-day moving average is $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $56.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.09 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 target price on UBS Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.47.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.