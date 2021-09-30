Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by CNA Financial Corp

CNA Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Cigna makes up about 1.6% of CNA Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Cigna were worth $5,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 4.4% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 5.2% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.4% during the second quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.8% during the second quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.8% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CI stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $204.10. The stock had a trading volume of 21,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $160.37 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $213.01 and its 200 day moving average is $234.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

CI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $321.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.20.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

