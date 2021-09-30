Cigna (NYSE:CI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Cigna (NYSE:CI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $220.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Cigna’s Q3 2021 earnings at $5.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $20.34 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $22.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $24.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $27.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $31.26 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist dropped their price objective on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $265.20.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $203.93 on Monday. Cigna has a 1 year low of $160.37 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The company has a market cap of $69.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.72.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cigna will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Cigna by 98.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 959 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cigna during the first quarter worth about $339,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 4.3% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,427 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,393 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

