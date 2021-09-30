Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ CTAS opened at $389.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $311.69 and a fifty-two week high of $409.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $393.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $369.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.11%.
In other Cintas news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Cintas Company Profile
Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.
