Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. Cintas’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 EPS.

Shares of CTAS traded down $7.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $382.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas has a 1-year low of $311.69 and a 1-year high of $409.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $369.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.60.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

