Citigroup Inc. Acquires 299,661 Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) by 9,607.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 302,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 299,661 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in LG Display were worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of LG Display by 7.8% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,912 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of LG Display by 13.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,718 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LG Display during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of LG Display by 5.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 116,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of LG Display by 26.9% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 29,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LPL opened at $7.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.05. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $12.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. LG Display had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura lowered LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Macquarie lowered LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. CLSA cut LG Display from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

