Citigroup Inc. Increases Position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,240 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 651.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 18.2% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RCII shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Shares of RCII stock opened at $58.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.58. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $67.76.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.13%.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII).

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.