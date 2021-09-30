Citigroup Inc. Lowers Holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.07% of Enstar Group worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enstar Group in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Enstar Group by 38.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Enstar Group in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 1,958.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Enstar Group news, Director Robert J. Campbell bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $223.88 per share, with a total value of $447,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,087,137.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $237.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Enstar Group Limited has a twelve month low of $160.69 and a twelve month high of $269.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.00.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $13.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $140.71 million during the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 80.75% and a return on equity of 32.63%.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

