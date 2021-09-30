Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,982 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Capri were worth $3,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPRI. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 183.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Capri news, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $989,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $562,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $51.21 on Thursday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $61.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.28. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.62. Capri had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.04) earnings per share. Capri’s revenue was up 177.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPRI. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Capri from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.95.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

