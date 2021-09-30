Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in Citigroup by 3,877.8% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

NYSE:C opened at $71.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.04. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

C has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.97.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

See Also: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.